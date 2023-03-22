Maine-Endwell boys lacrosse goes for Section 4 three-peat in 2023 season

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Maine-Endwell boys lacrosse team is trying to go for their third straight Section 4 title in 2023.

Last season, the Spartans went 15-3 and won the Section 4 Class C championship. During their run they won 14 games in a row.

Now in 2023, they return most of their offense and senior goalie Sam Toton as they’re hoping to go further in the state playoffs this year.

“It was definitely surreal. We know we had a good team but not 15-3 kind of good team. We beat some teams we’ve never beat before in school history like Corning, Vestal, Ithaca. But making it back to there would be a blessing this year,” said Maine-Endwell senior attackman Gabe Thompson.

“It was everything you could ask for last year. We expect the same thing this year we expect to go even farther. We have basically our same offense back. We have a new defense but they’re going to lock in we all know that. We hope to go even farther this year,” added Maine-Endwell senior midfielder Aidan McHugh.

“The kids get up for every game and then with the short turnaround this year with our weather issues, they’re ready to go. So we’re just getting started, getting after it this weekend here. Having fun together,” said Maine-Endwell head coach Andy Ewing.

The Spartans will get their season started on Friday when they travel to Horseheads at 7:30 p.m.

