Man facing 20 charges after robbery, fleeing police

CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple charges for two people following an armed in the Town of Chenango that extended to a vehicle and foot chase in Johnson City and Endwell.

On March 22, Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery and assault involving a male and female suspect at a residence on Dimmock Hill Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies determined that the male suspect, who was later identified as Alex Shoga, 39, of Binghamton, entered a residence displaying a handgun with a female accomplice, who was identified as Kristin Silvanic, 27, of Endicott, with him.

The office said Shoga struck one of the two victims in the residence with a pistol and pointed it at another before he and Silvanic took iPhones, money and wallets before fleeing in a gray electric Jeep Wrangler. Deputies noted Silvanic was an acquaintance of the victims.

Deputies managed to track down the stolen iPhone using the victim’s tablet. The suspects were tracked down to Johnson City.

Officers were able to converge on the area where the iPhone was tracking and encountered the Wrangler on Oakdale Road in the village. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. Deputies followed the suspects through Watson Boulevard and eventually to Wayne Street in Endwell, where Shoga jumped from the moving vehicle with the pistol in his hand. He then fled on foot.

Silvanic fled from the passenger’s side on foot but quickly surrendered. The sheriff’s office said Shoga suffered a head laceration during the vehicle pursuit and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The vehicle continued to roll on unoccupied. It hit a building and caused minor damage and the pistol, a SCCY 9mm, was recovered by deputies in a ditch. The victim’s property was recovered and the electric Wrangler, a rental vehicle, was impounded for further investigation.

Shoga was charged with the following:

Two counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree, Class B felonies

Burglary in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony

Two counts of Criminal Use of a Firearm in the 1st degree, Class B felonies

Robbery in 2nd Degree, a Class C felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, Class C felonies

Criminal Solicitation in the 2nd Degree, a Class D felony

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, ClassD felonies

Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the 1st Degree a Class E felony

Unlawful Imprisonment in the 2nd Degree, a Class E felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E felony

Four counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, Class E felonies

Two counts of Menacing in the 2nd Degree, Class A misdemeanors

Resisting Arrest, a Class A misdemeanor

Two counts of Obstructing Governmental Administration, Class A misdemeanors

Unlawful Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor

Shoga had been previously arrested on an attempted murder charge in an investigation into a shooting at shooting in West Corners in July 2022. The sheriff’s office noted that he was released in August before he was arrested again in November 2022 for violating probation and drug charges before being released again in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Silvanic was charged with robbery in the first degree, a class B felony and criminal solicitation in the second degree, a class D felony.

New York State Police, Johnson City Police and Endicott Police assisted with the investigation.

