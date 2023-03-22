Rain visits our area Thursday

Tonight: Cloudy. Rain showers arrive toward morning. Low: 39-45

Thursday: Rain and rain showers. Some steady downpours are possible along with a rumble of thunder. Chance of rain is near 100%. High: 50-57

Thursday Night: Chance of showers early; turning colder. Some icy spots are possible. Low: 27-31

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather takes us into the overnight and some showers are expected to arrive after midnight.

Rain is expected to arrive for Thursday. The chance of precipitation is near 100%. There may be some steady downpours, but no flooding concerns are evident. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question. The cold front that brings the rain sinks through the area Thursday evening and Friday looks mainly dry, but cooler with highs in the low 40s.

Another low pressure system brings a chance of some wintry mix early Saturday then a chance of rain through the day. We’ll need to monitor the location of cold air at the surface, especially northeast/east. If it gets stuck in some areas, there could be a longer period of wintry mix as the atmosphere warms well above the ground. There are no signs of significant icing as of Wednesday.

Sunday and Monday each bring a slight chance of a couple sprinkles or showers, but neither day currently looks to bring all-day rain. There are some signs in long range guidance that there may be a coastal low Tuesday into Wednesday. If this happens, we could see some rain and snow, possibly heavy. We will continue to monitor this new development through the next few days.

