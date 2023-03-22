Restaurant week begins in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Mar. 21 marked the start of another Binghamton restaurant week.

This year the event runs from Mar. 21 through Mar 30. A total of 21 different restaurants are participating in this year’s event, which has raised over three million dollars in funds since the event started back in September of 2010.

The lineup has a significant amount of continuity each year but has also added a new restaurant this year.

The Grove, located at 65 Court St. in Binghamton, opened its doors in May of 2022 and immediately integrated themselves into restaurant week.

“We’ve seen already like today being the first day a lot of new customers, a lot of new faces and it’s been really fun,” said Grove employee Madison Deridder.

Alexander’s cafe on the other hand has been up and running since the mid 2010s and sees restaurant week as one of their favorite times of the year.

“We love restaurant week, it’s a great way to kick off the spring, great community event,” said Alexander Nichols, owner and operator of Alexander’s Cafe.

“It buzzes the town, brings everybody together, everybody comes down and has a good time,” said Nichols.

Most of the restaurant week funds go to charity, and this year they will be headed to the United Way Full Plate Project of Broome County, designed to help prevent hunger in the Southern Tier.

Both The Grove and Alexander’s are serving three-course meals for lunch for 15 dollars or less, with dinner being priced around 20 dollars.

For more information on which restaurants are participating in the week and their menus, you can visit Restaurant Week Menus | eatBING | Celebrating the Food & Drink of Binghamton, NY.

