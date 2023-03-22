South Carolina deputies found Endicott man dead in February

FORT MILL, SC (WBNG) -- An Endicott man was found dead in York County in South Carolina.

That’s according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. The office posted on its website on Feb. 10, that Michael Aaron Ingraham, 55, was found dead in Fort Mill, a town located nearly 20 miles away from Charlotte. The office said a person driving by noticed his body on Feb. 9 around 5:30 p.m. on a town road on Feb. 9.

As of Feb. 10, the sheriff’s office said no suspects are in custody and detectives believed the incident was isolated. The office said Ingraham had no known family members or acquaintances in York County or the surrounding areas.

12 News reached out to the York County Sheriff’s Office for updated information but it waiting for a phone call back. Likewise, calls were made to the Endicott Police Department and Broome County Sheriff’s Office for information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates,

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.