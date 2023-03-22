Traffic alert: Expect single-lane closures on Vestal Parkway for months due to pedestrian pathway construction

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect daily single-lane closures along both directions of the Vestal Parkway between Murray Hill Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The single-lane closures will occur on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 15 or at least around that date.

The Department of Transportation noted that the closures will occur for construction on the multi-purpose pedestrian path that connects Binghamton University to downtown Binghamton.

The DOT said although many parts of the new path look complete, the entirety of the pathway remains under construction. The department said everyone should heed temporary fences and warning signs and stay off the path until construction is complete.

Motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedules. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions, the DOT said.

