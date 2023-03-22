Union-Endicott School District to pay molested student $35,000 in settlement

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Union-Endicott School District will pay the mother of a molested middle school student $35,000.

That’s according to an affidavit from the Broome County Supreme Court. The document, which is dated Feb. 14, 2023, indicates that a female student was touched between her legs by a male student when she was walking up the stairs on Nov. 2, 2021 at Jennie F. Snapp Middle School.

The document states that the inappropriate touching caused the female student, who was just one month shy of her 15th birthday, pain, suffering and ongoing emotional distress.

Utica Mutual Insurance, which is the district’s insurance carrier, will pay $11,980 and 79 cents toward legal fees. The rest, $23,019 and 21 cents will be paid to Legacy Enhancement, a Texas nonprofit to set up a pooled special needs trust for the victim.

12 News reached out to the Union-Endicott School District for comment and is waiting to hear back.

