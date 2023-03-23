38 dogs seized from home of registered animal abuser

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man who is on the Broome County Animal Abuse Registry has been arrested by Binghamton Police officers for animal abuse.

The Binghamton Police Department announced it arrested John D. Elmer, 44, and charged him with 42 counts of violating the terms of the abuser registry. The charges are misdemeanors.

Police executed a search warrant at Elmer’s home at 34 Clinton St. in relation to a months-long investigation into possible animal abuse. As a result of the search warrant, police seized 38 dogs, two rabbits and two guinea pigs.

Elmer has been previously charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

Authorities said the animals are currently being housed and cared for by the Broome County Humane Society.

Police are still investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 607-772-7080.

