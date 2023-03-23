5 arrested in homicide of missing Susquehanna County man

(WBNG) -- Five suspects were taken into custody for the murder of Susquehanna County man Tyler Barber, who was beaten to death in September 2022.

According to an arrest affidavit, four of the five are accused of taking Barber to a wooded area in state game lands on suspicion of him being a “snitch.” The affidavit alleges that how Barber was blindfolded and tied to a tree.

Police logs detail how four men took turns punching Barber, stripping him of his clothes and burning them in a pile and then going to Barber’s apartment for money they said he had, which was $160.

The men then returned with another man, the only one who is not in custody, who brought a baseball bat to the area.

Barber’s remains were found in late November 2022 by a hunter. In December 2022, the Mercyhurst University Forensic Anthropology Laboratory positively identified the remains as Barber.

A death certificate stated that Barber’s cause of death was traumatic injury and was subsequently identified as a homicide.

