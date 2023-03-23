Assemblywoman Lupardo says STOP-DWI programs must be protected in State Budget

(WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) is advocating for measures to protect local STOP-DWI programs which are facing funding shortages. The New York State Senate’s budget addresses the concern.

A news release from Lupardo stated that current surcharges associated with impaired driving offenses are collected first and then deposited into the General Fund, but that revenue is supposed to go toward STOP-DWI. It is supposed to be collected after the surcharges but goes often unpaid, her office said.

Lupardo said the resulting loss of revenue, which has declined nearly 56% statewide since 2021, has created a significant financial burden for counties that have had to make up the difference.

Now, Lupardo said these programs are unfunded and are at risk of eliminating services or shutting down. She said fatalities on highways in the state have increased by 17% since 2018 and drug-related highway fatalities have increased by 54% since 2014 as well.

“Local STOP-DWI programs are crucial to safe roads and safe communities,” Lupardo said. “This funding gap has been ignored for too long, putting essential services like sobriety checkpoints and driver rehabilitation at risk of elimination. At the same time, our state is facing new challenges, including the opioid crisis and designer drug use, that make impaired driving enforcement more critical than ever.”

Lupardo said STOP-DWI is too pertinent to be given up.

The funding is used for police checkpoints, increased patrols during crackdown periods; which typically occur during drinking holidays such as St. Patrick’s Day or the Fourth of July, and overtime for local police.

State Senator Tim Kennedy (D, 63), joined Lupardo in calling for the funding to be protected.

The New York State Budget is due to be approved on April 1.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.