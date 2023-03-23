Binghamton announces $500K available to improve business exteriors

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced $500,000 for new a commercial facade improvement program for businesses seeking to upgrade the exterior of their buildings on Thursday.

The program will offer applicants matching grant funds for upgrades to business facades. This includes money for new doors, windows, siding, awnings and signage.

The program covers up to 75% of the total project cost for eligible applicants and projects. The maximum grant award is $50,000 for historic buildings and $35,000 for non-historic buildings. It is handled by the Binghamton Local Development Corporation.

“The city is helping small business owners make meaningful improvements to their storefronts and supporting the revitalization of Binghamton’s commercial corridors,” said Mayor Kraham. “Owning a business comes with costs, and facade upgrades are often too expensive to take on without help. This grant fund is an opportunity for the City to support the small businesses that help our community thrive.”

Funding for the program comes from the City’s lost revenue fund supported by a federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

To apply, or for more information, you can call the City of Binghamton Office of Economic Development at 607-772-7161.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.