Construction resumes on 434 Greenway Project; what to expect this construction season

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Construction on the 434 Greenway Project officially resumed this week as it enters its final phases.

The project will construct a multi-use recreational pathway between Murray Hill Road in Vestal and Pennslyvania Avenue in Binghamton.

Regional Spokesperson for the New York State Department of Transportation Scott Cook said mild weather has allowed construction to resume earlier than expected.

“I would say we are slightly ahead of schedule,” said Cook. “We’ve had a fairly mild winter so we were able to shift out of snow and ice operations into construction operations a little early this year.”

Cook said to expect single-lane closures along State Route 434, more commonly referred to as the Vestal Parkway, throughout the spring and summer. One lane is currently closed on 434 eastbound near University Plaza.

While some parts of the pathway look done, Cook said it is important to stay off all parts of the path and respect signs and fencing saying to do so.

“You should definitely be paying attention to the ‘please keep out’ signs and the temporary snow fencing,” said Cook. “What we are seeing is that people are actually knocking this down. It’s there because it’s still a construction zone and we are not confident in your safety yet.”

Items still to be completed on the project include lighting and additional layers of pavement along sections of the pathway.

According to Cook, the project is estimated to be completed in early to mid-October.

If traveling through the construction site, stay up to date with NY-511 and the Department of Transportation to see areas impacted by construction.

