Deposit-Hancock softball team preparing for 2023 season and state title defense

DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Deposit-Hancock softball team is coming off a historic 2022 season, winning their first state title as a combined program. Capping off their 17-6 season with a win over Oriskany in the state title game, giving Deposit their seventh all-time, and Hancock their first championship.

The team is hoping that their experience in the state tournament last year will lead to success in 2023. Especially because they were so excited to have that opportunity in the first place.

“[Winning the title] was surreal. It was really cool to be able to be in that position as a freshman,” said sophomore first baseman Addison Makowski. “We just had a lot of things going on and it was really crazy to be at that point.”

“It was a fever dream honestly. I didn’t even realize it was a state game,” added Kaitlyn Macumber, senior pitcher. “You kind of just have to look at it like any other game. Not feel the pressure too much and just go about what you know how to do.”

Heading into 2023, the Eagles have lost quite a few seniors, but replacing that group is a new crop of players who have seen what it takes to become state champions.

”We did lose a lot of seniors last year so we do have big shoes to fill. But I think the young girls that are coming up,” said Macumber. ”They have a lot of experience and they are going to fit in the positions well and I’m hoping that we can win states again”

Our goals never change here in Deposit-Hancock. We’re always looking for that section title and then obviously that state championship afterward,” said head coach Dan Briggs. “So our goals never change every year. We come in first practice set that goal we want to be section champs and then at the end of the day New York state champions as well.”

The Deposit-Hancock Eagles will open up their season on Tuesday, April 4 against Morris/Edmeston.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.