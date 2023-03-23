Goldenrod Studios to bring new home decor store to downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Interior design firm Goldenrod Studios Design is opening a home decor store in downtown Binghamton.

The store, Goldenrod Studios Home, will be located at 120 Washington St. It is co-owned by Amy Russell and Erin Slavik.

Items available for sale at the location include will specialty candles, vases, glassware, black and white photos and more.

Slavik said the store is full of pieces and decorations designed by local artists.

“Not everything needs to be sourced from overseas,” said Slavik. “It’s important to us to have thoughtful meaningful items in the store and be able to bring that to the community.”

Russell said something exciting is the store will be open during Binghamton’s First Fridays events each month, taking part in a unique way. Russell said Goldenrod Studios will have a gallery wall that will feature a new artist every month.

Events will be held Friday and Saturday to celebrate the grand opening. On Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., a bartender will be in the store for a mixer event. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the store will be open for its first full day and have light refreshments and beverages available.

