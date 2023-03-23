Is a wintry mix still in the weekend forecast?

Tonight: Showers end early. Turning colder; a few icy spots may develop. Low: 25-32

Friday: Partial sun. High: 42-47

Friday Night: Cloudy. Chance of wintry mix toward morning. Sleet, snow and freezing rain are possible. Low: 29-34

Forecast Discussion:

The cold front that brought the rain today sinks through the area Thursday evening and Friday looks mainly dry, but cooler with highs in the low 40s.

Another low pressure system brings a chance of some wintry mix early Saturday then a chance of rain through the day. We’ll need to monitor the location of cold air at the surface, especially northeast/east. If it gets stuck in some areas, there could be a longer period of wintry mix as the atmosphere warms well above the ground.

Sunday and Monday each bring a quiet weather streak with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week show a small chance of some showers.

