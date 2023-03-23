Ithaca Police say scammers are using its phone number threaten arrests for money

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is warning people of a phone scam involving its own telephone number as of March 22.

In a news release, Ithaca Police said people are using its number to get other people to believe they are speaking with a police officer. The scammers then proceed to demand victims send them money under the threat of arrest, police said.

The department said it would like to remind people that it will not call and ask anyone to send them money under the threat of being arrested.

If something seems suspicious, police ask that you hang up and contact the department at 607-272-3245 and report the incident.

