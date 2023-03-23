Ithaca Police say scammers are using its phone number threaten arrests for money

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is warning people of a phone scam involving its own telephone number as of March 22.

In a news release, Ithaca Police said people are using its number to get other people to believe they are speaking with a police officer. The scammers then proceed to demand victims send them money under the threat of arrest, police said.

The department said it would like to remind people that it will not call and ask anyone to send them money under the threat of being arrested.

If something seems suspicious, police ask that you hang up and contact the department at 607-272-3245 and report the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina deputies found Endicott man dead in February
Man facing 20 charges after robbery, fleeing police
Union-Endicott School District to pay molested student $35,000 in settlement
Man pleads guilty to possessing loaded Smith & Wesson rifle
Binghamton man sentenced for stabbing man with knife during dispute

Latest News

Assemblywoman Lupardo says STOP-DWI programs must be protected in State Budget
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash
School bus monitor killed in crash with pickup truck in Oswego County
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash