LGBTQ national health awareness week highlights medical fears

By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The LGBTQ’s National Health Awareness Week’s purpose is to help the healthcare community advocate for reducing barriers to LGBTQ persons by creating and maintaining safe, inclusive and welcoming environments, as well as ensuring quality, accessible and non-discriminatory health care.

THE LGBTQ community prides itself on looking out for each other when it comes to advising the right health experts to fit their needs.

“Our experience is that generally the folks in our community make their decisions on who they’re going to interact with based on the recommendations of folks who are already in the LGBTQ community” says John Barry, Executive Director of the Southern Tier AIDS Program, “I think where it really turns into a dilemma is when you have to receive specialized care, when you get into specialty care, you may run into a provider who is not sensitive and not in tune”.

According to A Center for American Progress Study done in 2020, 15 percent of LGBTQ Americans report postponing or avoiding medical treatment due to discrimination, including 3 in 10 transgender individuals. The report also found that 3 in 10 LGBTQ Americans faced difficulties accessing necessary medical care due to cost issues, including more than half of transgender Americans.

For more information on how those in the community can get questions answered or help from medical professionals, go to www.stapinc.org.

