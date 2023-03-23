Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash

SPENCER, NY (WBNG) -- A man has been charged in an investigation into a deadly crash that occurred just one day before Valentine’s Day in Spencer.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it charged Kanishka K. Singh, 32, of Spencer, with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony. Singh was also charged with the misdemeanor of DWI with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or greater.

The arrest stems from a Feb. 13 investigation into a head-on crash that killed Daniel J. Kaczynski, 43, of Endicott on State Route 96 near East Spencer Road. As a result of the crash, both Kaczynski and Singh suffered serious injuries and were taken to Robert Packer Hospital.

Kacynski died in the hospital on Feb. 18 as a result of his injuries. On Feb. 24, Singh, was listed in stable condition.

Singh was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Dawn Olsen and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond. The office noted that Singh was later released after bail was posted for him.

He is due to appear in court on April 20.

