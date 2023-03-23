Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, NY (WBNG) -- A man has been charged in an investigation into a deadly crash that occurred just one day before Valentine’s Day in Spencer.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it charged Kanishka K. Singh, 32, of Spencer, with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony. Singh was also charged with the misdemeanor of DWI with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08% or greater.

The arrest stems from a Feb. 13 investigation into a head-on crash that killed Daniel J. Kaczynski, 43, of Endicott on State Route 96 near East Spencer Road. As a result of the crash, both Kaczynski and Singh suffered serious injuries and were taken to Robert Packer Hospital.

Kacynski died in the hospital on Feb. 18 as a result of his injuries. On Feb. 24, Singh, was listed in stable condition.

Singh was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Dawn Olsen and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond. The office noted that Singh was later released after bail was posted for him.

He is due to appear in court on April 20.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina deputies found Endicott man dead in February
Man facing 20 charges after robbery, fleeing police
Union-Endicott School District to pay molested student $35,000 in settlement
Man pleads guilty to possessing loaded Smith & Wesson rifle
Binghamton man sentenced for stabbing man with knife during dispute

Latest News

5 arrested in homicide of missing Susquehanna County man
Tholhill Maple Syrup
Tholhill Maple Farm prepares for maple weekend
Tholhill Maple Farms prepares for maple week
Tholhill Maple Farms prepares for maple week
Narcan now available on New York state college campuses