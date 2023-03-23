Narcan now available on New York state college campuses

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Binghamton University students will now be able to access Narcan on campus as a part of a legislation which went into effect in January.

Bennett Doughty, clinical assistant professor at Binghamton University said the law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul now requires colleges throughout New York state to distribute Narcan on campus.

He said within the past month, with the help of the state, the university has distributed over 100 Narcan kits throughout the campus and said resident assistants and other designated employees of the colleges will also undergo training.

“They will be going through a program which talks about why naloxone is important, how to administer it, who this might impact,” said Bennett Doughty.

“And for the community at large right here at Binghamton University, we will continue to offer at least two trainings per month on a regular basis during the academic year.”

He said regardless of if you do or do not use drugs, it’s important to always to have Narcan. If you would like to pick up Narcan kits locally, you can visit Truth Pharm, Helio Health, Southern Tier Aids Program, and United Health Services.

