School bus monitor killed in crash with pickup truck in Oswego County

NEW HAVEN, NY (WBNG) -- A school bus monitor died from injuries she sustained in a crash while on the bus in Oswego County on Wednesday.

New York State Police responded to a crash involving a Mexico Academy Central School Bus and pickup truck at an intersection in New Haven.

Investigators determined that the driver of the school bus failed to stop for a stop sign and drove into the path of a 2022 Dodge pickup truck.

Theresa A. Steele, 63, the bus monitor, was taken to Upstate University Hospital with severe head injuries, where she eventually succumbed to them.

The driver of the school bus was ticketed for failure to yield to a stop sign. He was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck driver was also taken to the hospital but later released.

There were no students on the bus when the crash occurred.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

