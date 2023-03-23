‘Shepherd’s Super’ continues feeding people after 30 years

By Julia Laude
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Every Thursday, for the last 30 years, the doors of the Central United Methodist Church have opened to the community for a free dinner.

“Shepherd’s Super” has been going on since the early 90s and remains strong through the present day.

Volunteers told Around the Tiers that they averaged more than 120 meals per week last year. This year, through March 9, volunteers said they’ve seen that number increase to more than 140 meals a week.

