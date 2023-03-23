Spring showers

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. A few rumbles of thunder 0.05-.35″ 90% High 56 (54-60) Wind SW becoming NW 10-15 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

A low to our west will give us rain today. There is even a slight chance for a rumble of thunder.

As the low moves out and a northwest wind develops, cooler air moves in tonight.

Skies will be cloudy, but except for a few flurries, we will be dry Friday.

Another low will give us a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice Saturday. Mixed showers Sunday as

the low moves out. We’ll keep rain and snow showers in the forecast into Monday, Tuesday

and into Wednesday.

