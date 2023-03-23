Tholhill Maple Farm prepares for maple weekend

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDOR (WBNG) -- Tholhill Maple Farm has been getting ready for the last two days of maple weekend. They have been open since 2017 and this is their 6th season of making maple syrup.

Maple syrup producer, Robert Nugent has been producing maple syrup since he was in high school. He said they have been preparing for maple weekend since January.

The weather plays a big role in when they start producing maple syrup and when they stop, said Nugent.

Nugent said, last year they produced 157 gallons of maple syrup. He believes this year, they will go over that number.

Tholhill Maple Farm will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who visit the farm will be able to learn and see how maple syrup is made. Plus, you’ll get a taste of their products.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pleads guilty to possessing loaded Smith & Wesson rifle
South Carolina deputies found Endicott man dead in February
Man facing 20 charges after robbery, fleeing police
Union-Endicott School District to pay molested student $35,000 in settlement
The 16-year-old driver in a crash that killed five young people did not have a driver’s license...
Teen driver in crash that killed 5 children had no license, officials say

Latest News

Tholhill Maple Farms prepares for maple week
Tholhill Maple Farms prepares for maple week
Narcan now available on New York state college campuses
People in Michigan's LGBTQ+ community are now better protected against discrimination.
LGBTQ national health awareness week highlights medical fears
Narcan available at Binghamton University
Narcan available at Binghamton University