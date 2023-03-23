Tholhill Maple Farm prepares for maple weekend

CANDOR (WBNG) -- Tholhill Maple Farm has been getting ready for the last two days of maple weekend. They have been open since 2017 and this is their 6th season of making maple syrup.

Maple syrup producer, Robert Nugent has been producing maple syrup since he was in high school. He said they have been preparing for maple weekend since January.

The weather plays a big role in when they start producing maple syrup and when they stop, said Nugent.

Nugent said, last year they produced 157 gallons of maple syrup. He believes this year, they will go over that number.

Tholhill Maple Farm will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who visit the farm will be able to learn and see how maple syrup is made. Plus, you’ll get a taste of their products.

