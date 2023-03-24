Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina deputies found Endicott man dead in February
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash
Man facing 20 charges after robbery, fleeing police
Union-Endicott School District to pay molested student $35,000 in settlement
Man pleads guilty to possessing loaded Smith & Wesson rifle

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers
Richard Lance Mugshot
Sex offender sentenced to prison after failing to register
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah bans kids from social media without parental permission
Broome-Tioga BOCES App Competition
Broome-Tioga BOCES’ 3rd annual app challenge awards dinner