Binghamton native named Kilmer Mansion’s 1st executive director

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Friends of the Kilmer Mansion’s Board of Directors named an executive director.

The Board of Directors appointed Binghamton-native Alisha Swietzer to the position. She has more than 15 years of work in the event industry with, what the board called, “deep roots with raising community awareness of local needs and encouraging local unity.”

In her role, Swietzer will develop and implement Friends of the Kilmer Mansion’s strategic plan and oversee the management of the entire organization. She will be its first executive director.

“Preserving the Mansion allows our past to merge with the present,” said Swietzer in a news release. “It gives our community a space to celebrate the most special moments. It gives the movers and the shakers of Binghamton the opportunity to gather and make a lasting impact in our community. And that, that is magical.”

Swietzer graduated from Chenango Valley High School and received a degree from East Stroudsburg University.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome Alisha as our very first Executive Director,” Board President Lisa Blackwell said. “Alisha brings a love for this special place and creative ideas that will launch a new era for this beloved community treasure.”

