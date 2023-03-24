Broome County Executive speaks on Gov. Hochul’s Medicaid expansion plan

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to expand Medicaid coverage across New York. However, elected officials are not too thrilled about this proposal said Broome County Executive, Jason Garnar.

This proposal would withhold federal Medicaid dollars that counties have been receiving for the past 20 years. This money would be moved toward other parts of the state budget. Garnar said this proposal would affect property taxpayers.

“To give county taxpayers an example of the really harmful effect of this, Broome County will have to provide the same programs that the state mandates but do it with 5 million dollars less,” said Garnar.

Garnar also says this could potentially mean, Broome County has to look at its budget which was passed back in November since this would affect the county as soon as the budget is passed.

He also added, this budget allows counties to provide programs for the community plus, it keeps property taxes lower.

