Broome County Office for Aging giving away robot pets

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Office for Aging is giving away pets, robot pets that is.

Program Director for the Office for Aging Shellie Spinelli, said that these robot pets are designed to help seniors who deal with social isolation, depression and even memory impairment.

The office has three different types of pets available: a dog, a cat and a bird. Each robot reacts to touch, with the dog and cat making sounds such as barking and purring. The bird also makes noises, and is designed to help those with equipment, such as walkers, use them as they walk.

Spinelli said that this program is designed to help seniors who were greatly affected by the COVID pandemic.

“A lot of folks were not affected by COVID the disease so much as they were by the shutdown and the isolation.” Spinelli said.

In order to qualify for this program, there is a screening process, which allows the Office of Aging to see if the potential owner has anxiety or social isolation. Once the screening process is complete, they will be able to get one of the pets for free from the Office.

Spinelli said that the pets can be delivered by Office for Aging staff and interns, or that they can be picked up at the Office of Aging.

For more information on the program, and to see if you qualify, you can call the Office for Aging at (607) 778-2411.

