Broome County Office for Aging says educating caregiver on signs of dementia are important.

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- In an effort to continue to provide support to caregivers throughout the community, on Thursday March 23 the Broome County Office for Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter held an event at the Johnson City Senior Center.

Caseworker for the Broome County Office for Aging Richelle Gervais said this educational event provides practical information and resources on understanding and responding to behaviors related to dementia.

She said gaining knowledge on this issue can help families have a better comprehension on why someone is behaving in a particular way, while also helping them find effective ways to cope.

“There are a lot of caregivers in our community that are working with loved ones who are suffering from dementia and other memory impairments so educational events help inform caregivers and really help them out,” said Richelle Gervais.

She said the Office for Aging will continue to have caregiver events throughout the year in efforts to provide those in need with support.

