Broome County Office for Aging says educating caregiver on signs of dementia are important.

(SHARED)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- In an effort to continue to provide support to caregivers throughout the community, on Thursday March 23 the Broome County Office for Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter held an event at the Johnson City Senior Center.

Caseworker for the Broome County Office for Aging Richelle Gervais said this educational event provides practical information and resources on understanding and responding to behaviors related to dementia.

She said gaining knowledge on this issue can help families have a better comprehension on why someone is behaving in a particular way, while also helping them find effective ways to cope.

“There are a lot of caregivers in our community that are working with loved ones who are suffering from dementia and other memory impairments so educational events help inform caregivers and really help them out,” said Richelle Gervais.

She said the Office for Aging will continue to have caregiver events throughout the year in efforts to provide those in need with support.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina deputies found Endicott man dead in February
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash
Man facing 20 charges after robbery, fleeing police
Union-Endicott School District to pay molested student $35,000 in settlement
Man pleads guilty to possessing loaded Smith & Wesson rifle

Latest News

Man, woman arrested in connection to Georgetown County murder investigation
Man, woman arrested in connection to Georgetown County murder investigation
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort
Man charged with shooting into room at Landmark Resort
Darlington County sheriff releases statement after son arrested on weapons charge
Darlington County sheriff releases statement after son arrested on weapons charge
Man accused of assaulting Myrtle Beach police officer during traffic stop
Man accused of assaulting Myrtle Beach police officer during traffic stop
State rests in trial of former Dillon County daycare owner accused in baby shaking case
State rests in trial of former Dillon County daycare owner accused in baby shaking case