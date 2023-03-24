Broome-Tioga BOCES’ 3rd annual app challenge awards dinner

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Broome-Tioga BOCES held their third annual app challenge awards dinner this evening to recognize students in their efforts building apps.

Different teams of up to four middle schoolers have been hard at work the past few weeks developing their own apps based on a theme of informing users on different cultures.

Teams were judged on three separate categories, the app itself, the commercial they created to advertise the app, and the presentation of their project.

The teams who participated have the chance to submit their apps to the congressional app challenge, where winners can have their work featured in the halls of congress.

This app challenge is pretty much like a feeder into the congressional, they don’t have to participate in that, but we do actually have a couple of teams tonight that won it last year, they went to finals last year and won so we are going to recognize them as well.” said Penny Connolly, vice president for NewVision’s at BOCES.

The competing teams work with sponsors like BAE systems to get assistance on the development of their apps in hopes of winning the congressional art challenge coming up this May.

