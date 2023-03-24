Icy potential Saturday

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of wintry mix by morning. Low: 28-33

Saturday: Chance of a morning wintry mix including snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. Wintry mix ends and a chance of occasional showers takes over through the rest of the day. Long dry periods are expected in the afternoon. Breezy. High: 37-41

Saturday Night: Chance of showers early. Breezy. Low: 30-35

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase tonight and as low pressure moves into the Great Lakes, it brings a chance of some wintry mix early in the day Saturday as temperatures start near or at freezing. After temperatures reach above freezing the risk of icy precipitation ends. Ice accretion will range from nothing to perhaps a few hundredths of an inch east and into the Catskills.

It will be a windy weekend with gusts to 30mph on Saturday possibly increasing to 40mph at times on Sunday.

Monday may bring a few rain or snow showers, but the chance is relatively low at around 20%. Tuesday and Wednesday also bring a slight chance of a few rain/snow showers. Highs both days will be in the low 40s.

