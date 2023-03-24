Man admits to sending bomb threats to federal judge, then-Rep. Brindisi, Sen. Schumer

(Pixabay)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Justice announced that a man plead guilty to mailing threatening letters to judges and elected officials.

The Department of Justice said Dennis J. Nelson, 51, who is currently incarcerated in a Massachusetts jail, pleaded guilty to mailing threatening letters in 2018 and 2019 while he was jailed.

Nelson admitted that in Aug. 1, 2018, while incarcerated in a New York State correctional facility, mailed a threatening letter containing a bomb threat to the chambers of United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy in Binghamton. The letter threatened to kill Judge McAvoy and others at the courthouse with a bomb.

Nelson also admitted that on July 15, 2019, while incarcerated in New York, sent a bomb-threat letter to then-Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Nelson faces a term of imprisonment of seven years, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years. A sentencing date has not been determined.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash
5 arrested in homicide of missing Susquehanna County man
School bus monitor killed in crash with pickup truck in Oswego County
38 dogs seized from home of registered animal abuser
Man facing 20 charges after robbery, fleeing police

Latest News

State Police search for stolen Bobcat track machine
Binghamton announces $500K available to improve business exteriors
Home damaged in Binghamton fire
Binghamton native named Kilmer Mansion’s 1st executive director