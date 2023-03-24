A rare double conjunction happening this week; what you need to know

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Space lovers, listen up! A rare double conjunction will be happening over the next week!

According to Kopernik Observatory and Science Center Executive Director Drew Deskur, a conjunction is when two objects appear to be close together in the sky.

Deskur said that conjunctions happen quite often, with one occurring just last month. However, having multiple conjunctions happening at once is a rarer occurrence.

The planets that will appear close together will be Jupiter and Mercury, as well as Venus and Uranus. The moon will also be visible.

Deskur said that while most planets are visible with the naked eye, “Something like Neptune and Uranus, those you’ll need a telescope for.”

These two conjunctions will be visible just after sunset on the western horizon. Deskur said that if you look at a five-to-ten-degree angle at the western sky, you’ll get a good look at the event.

He cautioned however that the sun might make it difficult to see, but as long as the skies are clear, there should be no issues.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.