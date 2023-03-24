Seasonably Cool

A wintry mix for Saturday
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 44 (40-46) Wind NW becoming NW 5-10 mph

Skies will be mostly today. We’ll be cooler, more seasonable today. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight.

As a low moves in from the southwest, we’ll have mixed precipitation well after midnight.

This low will give us a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice Saturday. As the low moves out, we’ll get nicer weather Sunday with

partly cloudy skies.

Clouds will increase Monday. Another low will give us some rain and snow showers in the for Tuesday, Wednesday

and Thursday.

