Sex offender sentenced to prison after failing to register

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a statement released form the District Attorney’s Office, in Broome County Court, Richard T. Lance, Jr., 39 of Kirkwood, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in New York State prison after entering a plea of guilty to the felony crime of Failure to Comply with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA).

During August of 2022, Lance, who had reported to law enforcement that he was residing at an address in the Village of Johnson City, was not living there, and failed to provide an address to local law enforcement, as required under the New York State Corrections Law. He was located residing at the Dell Motel on Upper Court Street.

Lance was convicted of a Rape in the Third Degree in 2008 in Broome County.

“The New York State Sex Offender Registration Act implemented these reporting guidelines for the protection of the public. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to send sex offenders, who fail to register, to prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigated and filed charges in the case. Senior Assistant District Attorney Sarah E. Dean, of the Special Victims Bureau, prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

