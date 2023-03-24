Sex offender sentenced to prison after failing to register

Richard Lance Mugshot
Richard Lance Mugshot(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a statement released form the District Attorney’s Office, in Broome County Court, Richard T. Lance, Jr., 39 of Kirkwood, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in New York State prison after entering a plea of guilty to the felony crime of Failure to Comply with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act (SORA).

During August of 2022, Lance, who had reported to law enforcement that he was residing at an address in the Village of Johnson City, was not living there, and failed to provide an address to local law enforcement, as required under the New York State Corrections Law. He was located residing at the Dell Motel on Upper Court Street.

Lance was convicted of a Rape in the Third Degree in 2008 in Broome County.

“The New York State Sex Offender Registration Act implemented these reporting guidelines for the protection of the public. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to send sex offenders, who fail to register, to prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigated and filed charges in the case. Senior Assistant District Attorney Sarah E. Dean, of the Special Victims Bureau, prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina deputies found Endicott man dead in February
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash
Man facing 20 charges after robbery, fleeing police
Union-Endicott School District to pay molested student $35,000 in settlement
Man pleads guilty to possessing loaded Smith & Wesson rifle

Latest News

Broome-Tioga BOCES App Competition
Broome-Tioga BOCES’ 3rd annual app challenge awards dinner
Broome County Office for Aging giving away robot pets
A rare double conjunction happening this week; what you need to know
Broome County Office for Aging says educating caregiver on signs of dementia are important.