State Police search for stolen Bobcat track machine

(New York State Police)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police are seeking the public’s help finding a stolen Bobcat T66 track machine from a Town of Cortlandville Lowe’s parking lot.

On March 20, around 5:30 a.m., a vehicle entered the parking lot, which is located at 872 State Route 13, and a suspect towed the track machine away.

That vehicle traveled west on Lime Hollow Road with the track machine. The vehicle is described as 2020 to 2023 dark-colored GMC 2500 or 3500 truck pulling a tilt bed trailer.

New York State Police said the truck towing the stolen Bobcat track machine could be a 2020 to 2023 GMC 2500 or 3500.(New York State Police)

The stolen track machine did not have a bucket attahed to it.

Anyone with information about the stolen machine is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-756-5604.

