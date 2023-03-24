State Police search for stolen Bobcat track machine
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police are seeking the public’s help finding a stolen Bobcat T66 track machine from a Town of Cortlandville Lowe’s parking lot.
On March 20, around 5:30 a.m., a vehicle entered the parking lot, which is located at 872 State Route 13, and a suspect towed the track machine away.
That vehicle traveled west on Lime Hollow Road with the track machine. The vehicle is described as 2020 to 2023 dark-colored GMC 2500 or 3500 truck pulling a tilt bed trailer.
The stolen track machine did not have a bucket attahed to it.
Anyone with information about the stolen machine is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-756-5604.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.