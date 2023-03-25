Binghamton baseball takes down conference foe UMass Lowell 5-4 in extra innings

Binghamton's Cavan Tully (6) celebrates with teammate Nick Roselli (15) after scoring in the...
Binghamton's Cavan Tully (6) celebrates with teammate Nick Roselli (15) after scoring in the first inning of an NCAA baseball game against UMass Lowell.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Kevin Reilly sent a shot into the right field corner for a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 11th inning as Binghamton baseball defeated visiting UMass Lowell 5-4 in the Bearcats’ America East conference opener Friday afternoon.

The teams each scored a run in the first and fifth innings to forge a 2-2 tie. Lowell pulled ahead with two runs on three hits in the top of the seventh but BU answered with two in the bottom of the eighth, setting up the extra-innings.

In the eighth, junior DH Mike Gunning and senior first baseman Kevin Gsell drew back-to-back one-out walks. Nick Roselli went 3-for-5 with two RBI and junior right fielder Tommy Reifler had two hits to maintain his season average of .433.

The Bearcats and River Hawks will meet in game two of the series on Saturday, March 25. First pitch is scheduled for 2 pm.

