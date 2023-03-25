Binghamton University holds 29th annual ‘Shabbat 2000′ dinner

By Luke Meade
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Roughly two thousand students gathered at the ‘Binghamton University Events Center for a grand Shabbat dinner hosted by the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life.

This year marks the 29th year since the start of the tradition here in Binghamton, which has held the national record for gathering a number of students in one place for a Shabbat dinner ever since.

Several Shabbat traditions were included at the event such as the Kiddush, the Hamotzi, candle lighting, and special Shabbat songs.

“It is our signature event, and it only keeps growing, our goal this year was to hit 2000 sign ups, 2000 Jewish students joining us for shabbat dinner, and we are proud to say that we have surpassed our goal tonight and it’s just an evening of pride and excitement.” said Goldie O’Hanna, director of engagement for the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life.

This year’s Shabbat is important to Jewish communities worldwide as they celebrate the year of Hakhel or “gathering”, Which is a Jewish tradition that happens once every 7 years.

The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at B.U. stated that the filming of these events took place before the Sabbath began.

