Breezy conditions continue Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Gusty. Low: 30-36.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Mild. High: 47-54.

(WBNG)

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy to clear skies. Winds diminish. Low: 26-33.

Monday: Cloudy skies with late afternoon rain showers. High: 49. Low: 30.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 43. Low: 26.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 44. Low: 24.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cool. High: 40. Low: 25.

Friday: Cloudy with scattered rain. High: 48. Low: 44.

Saturday: Rain showers with dropping temperatures. High: 55↓. Low: 27.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain showers will continue to push across the region, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Drier conditions arrive as we head towards Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid-30s. It will be gusty, with winds nearing 35 MPH.

Weak high pressure builds in for Sunday, allowing for a mix of sun and clouds. It will remain breezy, with winds out of the west at 15-20 MPH, and gusts near 30 MPH. Highs will be in the low-50s. Overnight will be partly cloudy to clear, with lows in the upper-20s.

The next system pushes through late Monday, allowing for rain showers to develop. A few snow showers in the highest elevations can’t be ruled out. Highs will reach the upper-40s before the system arrives.

High-pressure returns by early Tuesday and remains in the region until Thursday. Highs for all three days will be in the low-to-mid 40s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

We are tracking some potential rain showers as we end the week and head into the start of the weekend. Highs on Friday will reach the upper-40s. Saturday will see highs early in the mid-50s before dropping through the 40s as a cold front crosses the region.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.