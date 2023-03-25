Broome County Humane Society receives over 40 new animals after animal cruelty arrest

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After the conclusion of a recent animal cruelty investigation, the Broome County Humane Society has received over 40 new animals: including 38 new dogs.

The new animals joined 20 more dogs from Louisiana who came to the shelter earlier in the week.

Executive Director of the Humane Society Karen Matson said the influx of new animals has required an all-hands-on-deck approach from everyone at the organization.

“We kind of were all jumping into action to try to get the animals into our organization get them in safely and get them settled,” said Matson.

The organization is currently seeking help from the community to help accommodate the new animals.

Matson said they are looking for supplies like dog food, laundry detergent and towels as well as monetary donations.

The humane society is also looking for more volunteers including dog walkers.

While the 38 new dogs are not yet available for adoption, Matson said the primary focus right now is finding new homes for adoption-ready animals at the shelter.

“Anyone interested in adopting whether it is an animal that they have picked out already or they are just thinking about it, we have an adoption application that we encourage people to come down and fill out,” said Matson. “If you are looking to adopt, currently we have a lot of animals in our shelter that would make great pets for your family.”

Matson said taking on a challenge like this one is rewarding for the Humane Society and reminds everyone what the organization is all about.

“It’s very rewarding to us because we are here to help those out who can’t speak for themselves,” said Matson. “When we get large animal numbers like this is reinforces why we are here.”

To donate to the Broome County Humane Society, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.