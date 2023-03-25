City of Binghamton hosts flag raising in honor of Greek Independence

By Connor Thompson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In honor of Greece’s independence, the City of Binghamton held a flag raising at Binghamton City Hall.

On March 24, 1821, the Greeks won their independence from the Ottoman Empire. Mayor Jared Kraham proclaimed Friday “Greek Independence Day 2023″.

In attendance besides Mayor Kraham, members of the Greek community attended, which included Binghamton Councilwomen Sophia Resciniti.

In his speech, Mayor Kraham said that “the Greek community is one of our strongest ethnic groups.” He also noted that Greeks are well represented in local government, as well as local businesses.

He also said that the Greek Americans have helped shape the Binghamton community and the United States for over 200 years.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with vehicular manslaughter, DWI in deadly Tioga County crash
5 arrested in homicide of missing Susquehanna County man
School bus monitor killed in crash with pickup truck in Oswego County
Man facing 20 charges after robbery, fleeing police
Union-Endicott School District to pay molested student $35,000 in settlement

Latest News

HCA 15th Annual Tasteful Day
HCA holds their 15th Annual Tasteful Day
With eye drops recalled, Guthrie doctor explains what to do
Students of Chenango Forks Middle School work on their complex structure.
Kids ‘CAN’ Build helps fight hunger in the Southern Tier
Broome County Humane Society receives over 40 new animals after animal cruelty arrest