City of Binghamton hosts flag raising in honor of Greek Independence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In honor of Greece’s independence, the City of Binghamton held a flag raising at Binghamton City Hall.

On March 24, 1821, the Greeks won their independence from the Ottoman Empire. Mayor Jared Kraham proclaimed Friday “Greek Independence Day 2023″.

In attendance besides Mayor Kraham, members of the Greek community attended, which included Binghamton Councilwomen Sophia Resciniti.

In his speech, Mayor Kraham said that “the Greek community is one of our strongest ethnic groups.” He also noted that Greeks are well represented in local government, as well as local businesses.

He also said that the Greek Americans have helped shape the Binghamton community and the United States for over 200 years.

