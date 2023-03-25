Confluence Running celebrates Maple Weekend with ‘Maple Madness’ Race

WARREN CENTER, PA (WBNG) -- Confluence Running held its second annual “Maple Madness” race Saturday at Dewy Meadows Farm in Warren Center, Pa.

Runners braved the rain and some snow in both 5k and 10k races, which started and finished at the farm’s sap house.

Confluence Running’s Director of Events Elisabeth Faughnan said the course gave runners a little bit of everything including a dirt road, trails through the farm’s sap lines and even passing through a cow pasture.

After the race, the finishers got to enjoy a special treat, one that sticks with the race’s maple theme.

“We wouldn’t be able to have a race with syrup in the name if we didn’t have pancakes, sausage and maple syrup right from the farm right after,” said Faughnan. “As soon as finishers are done they come over and get some pancakes with the fresh maple syrup that’s boiling right now and some sausage.”

Other post-race activities were a bonfire and tours of Dewy Meadow Farm’s maple sugaring operation.

Faughnan said she was happy with the event’s turnout which sold out this year.

Male and female winners of the 10k race received a jug of syrup and a steak both sourced from Dewy Meadow Farms. The winners of the 5k also both received a jug of syrup.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.