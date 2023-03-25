HCA holds their 15th Annual Tasteful Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Helping Celebrate Abilities held their 15th Annual Tasteful Day on Friday, March 24, 2023. The title sponsor was Steve Miller who has been their title sponsor for multiple years.

“It’s a wonderful cause in the community and we like to do whatever we can do to help them out so that’s why we sponsor them,” said Miller.

The event features food and drink samples from over 30 vendors. It included local restaurants, breweries and wineries. There will also be numerous raffle baskets and a live auction. Live music was provided by Rick Fry.

Anyone who was not able to attend the event and would like to donate can visit their website here.

