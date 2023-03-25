Kids ‘CAN’ Build helps fight hunger in the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The second annual Kids ‘CAN’ Build event is being held in the Southern Tier with over 15 schools participating this year.

Kids ‘CAN’ Build is an event where students group together to build the most creative structure possible with only canned goods.

Chenango Forks middle school is participating for the first time this year, and instructors are grateful for the multitude of skills it provides to students.

It is an opportunity for students to use some of the same learning they’ve used over the years, try to design a product, a structure,” said Mike Ramsden, technology teacher at Chenango Forks middle school.

“It’s also an opportunity for them to see how these contributions, the donations to the cans, the funds can contribute to their community,” said Ramsden.

Students added a number of elements to their structure including cans that spelled out the letters ‘CFMS’, and a minion holding a pencil erasing the word ‘hunger’.

All cans after the event will go to the Community Hunger Outreach Program, also known as Chow, to help prevent hunger in Broome County

A total of seven to ten students participated in the event this afternoon, ranging from grades six through eight.

“I feel like building with everyone has been really fun and building the pencil was probably the most fun thing to build cause it’s less risky to fall over,” said Chenango Forks 8th grader Jillian Powell.

Judging for the winner of the best structure will occur next week.

