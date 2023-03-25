State Senator Thomas O’mara visits Rackers Tobey Road Residential Home

(SHARED)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Mar. 24, 2023
APALACHIN (WBNG) -- On Friday, March 24 New York State Senator Thomas O’Mara visited Rackers Tobey Road Residential Home in support of an increase in wages for direct support professionals (DSP).

The senator said there is currently a staffing crisis which voluntary providers of services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities are facing.

O’Mara said Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities are calling for an 8.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) and a Direct Support Wage Enhancement in the governor’s budget.

“We’re here to make sure that we can find the workforce that we need for these because places like racker center and the arcs are closing down homes because they haven’t found enough workers to come and be able to staff these facilities,” said Thomas O’Mara.

He said it’s important to continue to provide support for individuals with disabilities because their voices matter.

