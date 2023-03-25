With eye drops recalled, Guthrie doctor explains what to do

ITHACA (WBNG) -- With the nationwide recall on certain brands of eye drops, a Guthrie eye doctor explains what to do.

Dr. Jonathon Manhard is an ophthalmologist with Guthrie. He said that this particular outbreak in the recalled brands have to do with a drug-resistant type of bacteria that is not native to the United States.

This bacteria, if left untreated, could cause vision loss, reduced vision, and in rare cases, death.

Dr. Manhard said that if you start seeing symptoms of an eye infection, such as redness, blurred vision or even discharge, to seek a doctor as soon as you can.

He said that if you do want to continue to use eye drops, you’ll want to look out for a few things.

The first suggestion he has is to make sure the bottle is in good shape and it looks like it was recently purchased. If it looks old, or past six months old, he recommends to not use those particular drops.

His last suggestion is that users of eyedrops should try to avoid the brands that are currently recalled. Those brands are currently Ezricare and Delsam Pharmaceuticals. He said that if someone has these drops in their home, to avoid using them, due to the risk of infection.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.