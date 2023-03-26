Binghamton Bearcats men’s lacrosse outlasts NJIT 17-16

The Binghamton men's lacrosse team jogs onto the field before an NCAA lacrosse game against NJIT.
The Binghamton men's lacrosse team jogs onto the field before an NCAA lacrosse game against NJIT.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton men’s lacrosse team was able to stave off an NJIT comeback to secure their second America East conference win 17-16 over the Highlanders on Saturday afternoon.

The Bearcats started the game with six straight goals, and ended the first quarter up 8-1. But NJIT didn’t quit, inching back to pull within one goal in the final quarter. But Binghamton and keeper Connor Winters held strong, securing the win.

Matthew DeSouza started the game with the fastest goal in program history just 5 seconds into the contest after winning the opening faceoff.

