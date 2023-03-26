New York State Women Inc’s Greater Binghamton Chapter holds vendor event

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- New York State Women Inc’s Greater Binghamton Chapter held its spring vendor event earlier today at Touch of Texas.

At the event, people were invited to sip, shop and eat while browsing selections from over 60 vendors.

Some of the items available included clothing, jewelry, antiques, books and much more.

The event included primarily women vendors, something the organization’s President Tonya Robinson said was important to the event.

“We’re a women’s organization,” said Robinson. “We do have men members and we have 62 members right now. The vendor event is mostly women small owned businesses so it’s supporting women in business.”

Robinson said events like this allow the Binghamton Chapter to donate money to local organizations.

“We’ve been trying to give away a thousand dollars a month, every month,” said Robinson. “Our goal so we just did a thousand dollars to Mom’s House, a thousand dollars to Mercyhouse, a thousand dollars worth of supplies to the YWCA and this month we are working on mothers and babies.”

Registration fees from vendors in attendance allow the organization to make these charitable contributions.

The organization will be holding more vendor events at Touch of Texas later in the year.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.