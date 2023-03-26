A soggy start to workweek

Tonight: Clear early with increasing clouds late. Low: 26-33.

Monday: Cloudy skies with afternoon rain and snow showers. High: 41-50.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low: 28-33.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 42. Low: 24.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 46. Low: 23.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cool. High: 41. Low: 27.

Friday: Cloudy with rain. High: 50. Low: 46.

Saturday: Rain showers. Mild. High: 56. Low: 31.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 43. Low: 24.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will slowly push out of the region, leading to increasing clouds as we head towards daybreak. Lows will fall into the mid-to-upper 20s.

An area of low pressure will build in during the afternoon, leading to rain showers as we head towards the evening commute. Highs before the front passes will be in the upper-40s. Rain and snow showers will continue throughout the night. By the beginning of Tuesday, rainfall amounts will be between .33-.50″, with snowfall amounts being very minimal, with most seeing an inch, with higher elevations seeing 2″. Tuesday will see high pressure return, but with a northwest wind, temperatures will only climb into the low-40s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs climbing into the mid-40s. A cold front dips across the Southern Tier, giving us snow showers Wednesday night. Colder air will then filter in, only allowing for highs to reach the low-40s, but sunshine will be abundant.

The next weather maker arrives Friday and continues into Saturday. Rain showers are likely for both days, but temperatures will be very mild, with highs on Friday nearing 50, and hitting the mid-50s on Saturday. Rainfall totals are unknown at this point, so stay with 12 News for updates.

Cooler air returns for Sunday, under partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.