Binghamton baseball sweeps UMass Lowell in Sunday doubleheader to take series

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Bearcats opened America East conference play showing why they’re the favorites to win the conference, sweeping conference foe UMass Lowell in a weekend series that saw the Bearcats win twice in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. These wins push Binghamton to an impressive 6-0 at home in 2023.

In game one, BU came back from an early 2-0 deficit with runs in three straight innings. Up 6-2, the Bearcats held on after the Riverhawks scored three runs in the seventh. Starting pitcher Gabe Driscoll (W, 3-0) worked 6.2 innings before closer Jack Collins induced a fly out to center with the bases loaded to save the win.

Designated hitter Mike Gunning (2-for-2, 4 RBI) gave BU the lead for good in the third inning. With runners on first and second, Gunning sent a shot off the wall in right-center for a two-run triple and a 3-2 lead. One inning later, Gunning hit a two-run single on a 3-2 pitch to make it 6-2. Left fielder Cavan Tully went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and third baseman Devan Bade belted a solo home run to center field in the second inning.

In game two, Lowell struck for two runs in the first but the Bearcats answered with four in the bottom of the frame. Tully led off with a drive to right center. Three batters later, senior first baseman Kevin Gsell tacked on an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. Bade followed with his second home run of the afternoon: a two-run shot to left center that made it 4-2. The Bearcats held that lead until the 8-5 final.

Next up, the Bearcats hit the road to Western New York to take on Canisius on Tuesday, March 28 at 3 p.m.

