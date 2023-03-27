Binghamton CSD hosts ‘Empowerment Day’ to get students excited for their futures

(WBNG) -- On Monday, students at the Binghamton School District’s East Middle School had the opportunity to participate in an event that organizers said is both informational and fun.

Representatives for the “East Middle Leadership Academy” said the goal of Monday’s “Empowerment Day” is for students to begin thinking about their future careers and colleges.

They said it’s important to introduce children at an early age to the different opportunities which are available in an effort to guide them to a successful future while also teaching them key life skills.

“Sometimes we can’t spend the whole day talking to you about how to unfold a pad, or how to properly tie a tie, or what you should wear to an interview or how to do a resume,” said Graduate Assistant for East Middle School Gia Greenidge. “Sometimes there just isn’t enough time in a year to do those things.”

Greenidge said the point of Empowerment Day is to let the children learn about themselves.

She said more schools should have events like Empowerment Day for students as it allows them to create better futures for themselves.

